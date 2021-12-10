A portion of Bethalto will be dressed up in Victorian-era decorations Sunday as the Bethalto Spirit organization hosts its annual Victorian Christmas Walk.
The festive atmosphere in Old Downtown Bethalto will feature horse-drawn carriages, a number of decorated venues, strolling musicians and special attractions for children.
Event spokesperson Jane Ahasay said while much of the event is back, there will not be the traditional concert this year.
There will be candlelit streets, a horse-drawn carriage, bell choirs and strolling musicians, and what organizers describe as the camaraderie of life in a small-town Christmas village. The event runs from 4-7 p.m.