The village of Bethalto is gearing up for the annual Christmas Village in Central Park which opens this Friday.
Lighted trees and colorfully decorated cottages will be on display, and you can have your photo taken with Mr. and Mrs. Claus and visit the nativity.
Event spokesman Jane Ahasay said a new feature this year is the addition of the Bethalto Arboretum.
It’s billed as a quaint Christmas village lit with thousands of lights; you will see a petting zoo, craft vendors, a children's craft area, barrel car rides, and more. It’s free to attend, but donations are appreciated. For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/bethaltochristmasvillage/.