You can get to know the candidates running for Bethalto Village Board. Tonight is a candidate forum, which will be held at 7pm at the Bethalto Senior Center, directly across the street from city hall.
Jane Ahasay is a member of the Bethalto Chamber of Commerce and tells The Big Z why that organization is sponsoring this event.
The forum will be a question-and-answer format, with a moderator asking the questions. Incumbent Tim Lowrance will not seek another term, but Maria Perkhiser and Jeff Mull will. Joining them on the ballot will be Tim Vogel, Rachel Sontag, Brian Frier, Kenneth “Ed” Slayden, and Chrissy Wiley. Doors open tonight at 6:30.