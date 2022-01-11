There was a moment of confusion at the Bethalto Village Board meeting Monday night. The Bethalto Village Board overruled its Planning and Zoning Board, sort of, Monday night and granted a variance to allow for the expansion of a local dance and fitness center.
Fitness & Fun, located on East Airline Drive is planning to expand at its current location and sought a variance due to its inability to provide the required number of parking spaces to accommodate expansion. The Planning and Zoning Board voted 3-2 in favor of the proposal, but with one member absent and one vacancy, the board was unable to reach the required 4 affirmative votes to send a positive recommendation to the Village Board. At Monday’s meeting, Village Trustee Jeff Mull made a motion to acknowledge receipt of the Zoning Board’s negative recommendation which was passed unanimously. Then, Mull made a second motion to grant the variance which was also passed unanimously.