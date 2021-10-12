The Bethalto Village Board on Monday approved new monthly rates for a wastewater treatment contract with the city of Alton.
Mayor Gary Bost said the village is trying to get information about the contract from Illinois American Water, which acquired Alton’s wastewater treatment system in June 2019. Alton is sending its Bethalto payments to Illinois American.
The board passed a resolution establishing a payment of $555,313 to Alton, based on a 10-year average determined by Juneau Associates Inc. The resolution also sets monthly rates for Bethalto’s subjurisdictions: Rosewood Heights Sanitary District, Wood River Township, Meadowbrook Water District and Moro Public Water District. Bost said the village maintains an interceptor line in the subjurisdictions.
Bost says he doesn’t blame Alton Mayor David Goins for the situation, and they have had preliminary discussions about the contract. Goins took office in May.
The mayor reported trick-or-treat times will be 6-9 p.m. Oct. 30-31. Geno’s 140 Club and Rose Lawn Memory Gardens will receive facade improvement grants.