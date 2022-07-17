Pickleball is a sport that combines many elements of tennis, badminton, and ping-pong. It is played both indoors or outdoors on a badminton-sized court and a slightly modified tennis net. The new courts in Bethalto Central Park currently has players in a pickle, but Bethalto Mayor Gary Bost says it hasn’t soured their enthusiasm.
He says he first floated the idea of building pickleball courts after he took office last May, at which time he was contacted by the president of a local pickleball club. Bost believes the courts will stay busy most of the time.