Gov. J.B. Pritzker is announcing $94 million in funding to improve public airports throughout Illinois, including St. Louis Regional Airport in Bethalto.
The money represents the largest capital investment program for airports in state history, providing funding to locations statewide.
IDOT Secretary Omer Osman:
The funding unlocks $11.5 million in local contributions as well. Locally, St. Louis Regional Airport will receive more than $1.7 million from the state for aviation fuel facility improvements and rehabilitation of the parking lots. A 10 percent local match will be required.