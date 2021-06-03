The residents of Belmont Village neighborhood in Godfrey are ready to do some spring cleaning.
They will be hosting a neighborhood garage sale from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 12. With 7-plus households participating, there is sure to be an array of items available for purchase, including children’s toys, clothing, furniture, and more. The event will take place rain or shine, but the number of participating households may be reduced in the event of inclement weather.
"After a year of being locked down due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we're looking forward to getting out, seeing some friendly faces around the neighborhood and lightening our loads a bit," Belmont Village resident Laura Inlow stated. "This summer feels like a good opportunity for a fresh start."
Belmont Village is off Godfrey Road, just south of Stamper Lane. Visit the Facebook event page for the list of participating addresses and more details on what items may be available for purchase.