Wood River’s Parks and Recreation Director says the city’s golf course has been on an upswing the past two years. Jason Woody says reputation and customer satisfaction are two keys to Belk Park Golf Course enjoying one of its best revenue years in a decade.
Meanwhile, a long-standing tradition will continue in Wood River in early June. Members of the youth leagues, parents and coaches will trek the streets of downtown in the annual Youth Leagues Parade. Woody said almost everyone enjoys the event.
The Youth League Parade steps off at 10:30 a.m. June 4.