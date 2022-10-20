Both Alton seats on the Madison County Board are up for grabs this year. Republican Bruce Egelhoff is seeking to unseat incumbent Democrat Bill Stoutenborough for the seat representing District 9. It’s the seat formerly held by the late Jim Dodd.
Egelhoff tells The Big Z Alton didn’t get any ARPA funding through the county, and he felt it should.
Alton received $20 million in ARPA funding directly from the federal government. Egelhoff will be opposed by Democrat Bill Stoutenborough, who was picked to fill out Dodd’s unexpired term on the Madison County Board and announced a bid for the seat earlier this year. Stoutenborough tells The Big Z PTELL will be on his radar, as he thinks it is not as good of a deal as some have presented.
The General Election will be held on November 8. You can hear the interviews with both men here:
Bill Stoutenborough
Bruce Egelhoff: