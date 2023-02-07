Wood River firefighter Kris Ayers recently took a break from fighting fires to deploy overseas with the Army Reserves.
Now back in the fold, Ayers was honored Monday night by the Wood River City Council as 2022 Firefighter of the Year.
Mayor Tom Stahlcup presented Ayers with a recognition award, while Fire Chief Wade Stahlhut shared the accomplishments that earned Ayers the honor from the firefighter’s association.
Stahlhut said as assistant training officer, Ayers performs the department’s CPR training duties, among other responsibilities.