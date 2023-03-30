A report of a potential drug overdose resulted in a man’s arrest Wednesday afternoon in Alton.
Police say they responded to the Quick Stop gas station on College Avenue to find the person slumped over the steering wheel of his car. He refused medical treatment, but a background check revealed the man was wanted for arrest.
A search of the car turned up suspected illegal drugs.
Alton police have not revealed the man’s identity, but tell The Big Z they will be pursuing charges through the Madison County State’s Attorney’s office.