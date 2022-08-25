The Alton City Council hired Frank Miles Consulting earlier this year to provide strategic planning as it relates to the spending of ARPA funds. His job includes budgeting, determining what community programs need to be established or improved, and creating a spending plan and overall economic strategic plan for the city. He made his first recommendations at last night’s council meeting.
The two eligible categories cover “Expenditure of Lost Revenue on Governmental Services” and “Public Health and Safety Measures to Respond to COVID-19.” Under the first category, Miles suggests funding the Riverview Drive emergency repair and replacement project.
As for the second category, he made four recommendations: replacing the HVAC systems at City Hall, the two fire stations, and the public safety facilities.
Also recommended is the purchase of a new mid-mount aerial ladder truck; purchase of 2 new EMS ambulances; and purchase of new IT servers. The City Council Committee of the Whole will consider these recommendations at its first meeting in September.