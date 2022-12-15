While we have not had any significant snow in the Riverbend yet, area road crews are ready for when it finally happens. It doesn't take much moisture when temperatures fall below freezing to make roads treacherous, so highway departments across the area have their trucks ready to go for that possibility, whether it comes next week or next month. There is talk of possible snow early next week.
Alton Public Works Director Mike Parsons tells The Big Z his crews are prepared for whenever the first ice or snow event strikes.
Wood River Public Services Director Steve Palen echoes those comments.
It is much the same for other road crews, from small municipalities to the Illinois Department of Transportation.