The Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois have finished their 2021 scout cookie program. More than 500,000 boxes of Thin Mints, Samoas, Tagalongs and more were sold by girls throughout Southern Illinois. Two local scouts were recognized for being All-Star Cookie Entrepreneurs in the Riverbend.
Kaitlyn Gillson of the Alton-Godfrey-Wood River-Roxana Service Unit sold 1,251 packages of cookies, while Katelynn Norman of the Bethalto Service Unit sold 834 boxes. Proceeds fund operations of the Girl Scouts, while helping children learn life skills such as goal-setting, decision-making, money management, people skills and more.
