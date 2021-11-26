The Illinois Office of Tourism has released the annual Illinois Made Holiday Gift Guide featuring 20 small businesses around the state and their one-of-a-kind products, and there are two on the list from the Metro East.
Listed under “gifts for relaxation” is Water Sweets Soap Company in Edwardsville. Under the category “gifts for the holiday host” is My Just Desserts in Alton.
Great Rivers and Routes Tourism Bureau President and CEO Cory Jobe discussed both choices.
Launched in 2016, the Illinois Made program recognizes locally made products statewide. A maker from the first year of the program — Mississippi Mud Pottery in Alton — now creates the commemorative plaques for the program, which are distributed statewide.