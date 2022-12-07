The Alton Police Department is investigating the report of gunshots from over the weekend in the 300 block of State Street, which is near downtown. Officers responded just before 11pm last Saturday but were unable to locate the source of the gunshots although some evidence of gunfire was located in the area.
No injuries have been reported and police believe it was an isolated incident. The investigation is ongoing with leads being followed up on and if you have information, contact Alton Police at 618-463-3505 Ext-634.