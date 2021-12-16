The Alton Police Department assisted the Department of Homeland Security Wednesday morning in an investigation that led investigators to a home in the 400 block of Foulds Avenue. Officers were also called to the 1600 block of Main Street in upper Alton to the report of shots fired around 11:15am Wednesday.
In upper Alton, officers arrived to investigate the report and were apparently looking for the driver of a white passenger vehicle that had stopped in the 1600 block of Main Street. According to police, the driver fired several shots in the air in an apparent disturbance with another person. The driver then fled north on Main Street. No injuries or damage reported but police found several shell casings in the street and the investigation continues.
Meanwhile, during the investigation on Foulds, the home in question where federal agents searched is located next to Riverview Park and the Department of Homeland Security is the lead agency in case. No other information has been released.