Jax With Morelli.jpg

Alton police are asking for your help in securing a grant for its K9 program.

Aftermath Services provides cleanup services following a tragedy and is giving back through a contest that will provide up to a $5,000 grant to a police department via an online vote.

Alton Police Chief Marcos Pulido said he would like your vote to help win the 2021 Aftermath Cares K9 Grant.

Pulido - Grant Possibility.mp3

Voting is underway and ends at 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 26. The winning law enforcement agencies will be announced on social media on Thursday. You can vote once a day per IP address. You can do that here: www.aftermath.com/k9-grant

