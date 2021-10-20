Alton police are asking for your help in securing a grant for its K9 program.
Aftermath Services provides cleanup services following a tragedy and is giving back through a contest that will provide up to a $5,000 grant to a police department via an online vote.
Alton Police Chief Marcos Pulido said he would like your vote to help win the 2021 Aftermath Cares K9 Grant.
Voting is underway and ends at 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 26. The winning law enforcement agencies will be announced on social media on Thursday. You can vote once a day per IP address. You can do that here: www.aftermath.com/k9-grant