The Alton City Council heard from the city’s Amphitheater Commission chairman at its Wednesday meeting as they prepare to consider an ordinance requiring the commission to come to them before making any large decisions. The Committee of the Whole laid over a proposed ordinance change that would require the Commission this week to get council approval before entering into contracts, leases, licenses, and other similar binding commitments.
That proposed ordinance is expected to come back before the board at its next meeting. Amphitheater Commission Chair Dan Herkert does not feel such an ordinance is necessary.
Alderman Nate Keener:
