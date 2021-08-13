The Liberty Bank Alton Amphitheater series of Summer Social Concerts continues Friday evening. Doors open at 5 p.m., with food provided by Pete’s Pops and Sedara Food Truck, featuring the largest selection of sweets, baklava, and Turkish delight in the St. Louis area.
Alton Amphitheater Commission chairman Robert Stephan said Cory Evitts hits the stage at 6 p.m.
Still to come this year at the amphitheater is the Food Truck Festival on Aug. 28, the Jazz and Wine Festival on Sept. 4, and the Alton Expo Sept. 8-12. You can find out more about all of these events at www.libertybankamphitheater.com