Liberty Bank has been the title sponsor at the Alton Amphitheater for eight years. But the time has come to seek new proposals. The Alton Amphitheater Commission has released a Request for Proposals seeking a naming rights sponsor beginning with the 2022 season.
Amphitheater Commission Chairman Dan Herkert says he hopes Liberty submits a proposal again this year, but is excited to see what else may come in. He tells The Big Z that in addition to everyone attending events at the facility, the signage will also be visible to passersby on the nearby US 67.
Parties interested in submitting a proposal can do so at https://www.cityofaltonil.com/altonamprfp/ . Submissions are due by 3pm February 18. Questions or requests for more information should be directed to Alton Amphitheater Commission Chair Dan Herkert at dherkert@cityofaltonil.com