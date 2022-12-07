The Alton Amphitheater Commission has chosen its concert promoter moving forward. After listening to the pitches from two different entities, the board has decided to stick with Eventiv, which has held the contract there for production for the past several years.
Amphitheater Commission Chairman Dan Herkert tells The Big Z they are already looking to 2023.
City code states it was time to put the production and naming rights contracts out for bid again. As for naming rights, commissioners decided it was in the best interest of the process to extend the deadline for submittals to January 13th as they are looking to get as many proposals as possible, according to Herkert.