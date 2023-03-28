Throughout the spring and summer, residents of parts of Alton and Godfrey may see crews from Ameren Illinois in their neighborhoods replacing ole natural gas lines. The steel will be replaced with corrosion-resistant polyethylene material, and work will last in some places well into the fall.
Brad Kloeppel, Senior Director of Gas Operations and Technical Services tells The Big Z while there may be some brief outages as service is switched to a new service line, getting service restored should be a relatively painless process.
Ameren Illinois will relight natural gas appliances for any customer who requests it. If a customer is not home at the time of the service interruption, the customer may call 1-800-755-5000 to schedule a convenient time for the company to relight natural gas appliances, at no charge. You can see the full list of projects at this story at Advantagenews.com.