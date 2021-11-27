Since the beginning of the pandemic, food pantries have seen a huge rise in demand and a corresponding increase in their own storage needs.
Ameren Illinois, through its Ameren Cares program, has heeded the call and donated new energy-efficient refrigerators and freezers to nonprofits throughout their service area.
Ameren Illinois Community Relations Executive Paula Nixon said the company has donated 35 freezer-refrigerators.
Guardian Angel Food Pantry in Alton, Venice Township in Madison and the Collinsville Food Pantry were among the organizations locally that received freezer-refrigerators through the program. The Energy Star 17-cubic-foot upright equipment will not only allow the pantries to serve more families in need, but also help the organizations save money on energy costs.
Ameren Cares' goal is to help improve the quality of life in Ameren Illinois’ service territory through partnering with nonprofits for various causes.