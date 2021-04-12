Crews working on behalf of Ameren Illinois are updating vintage pipeline in Godfrey and Alton with modern, corrosion-resistant polyethylene material. This contractor places a piece of pipe over the top of a customer service tee. The pipe only serves as a visual to let crew members working around the site see where the tee is located. The pipe also keeps dirt from falling into the hole and inadvertently covering the tee. When the work is completed the pipe is removed and the hole is backfilled.