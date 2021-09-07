Curious about what AltonWorks has been doing behind the scenes for the last year or so? The Old Bakery Beer Company will host a chat with AltonWorks representatives at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, and the public is invited to attend.
AltonWorks was founded a couple of years ago as part of the effort by John and Jayne Simmons to make Alton the “Healthiest and Happiest City on the Mississippi River by 2029." AltonWorks’ Sr. Executive Kiku Obata said improving broadband access is a key to growing the city.
A more visible project will be the creation of a food truck park near the corner of Ridge and Broadway, which she says will likely open in mid-October.
AltonWorks encompasses the ambitious plans to regenerate the downtown Alton area from the Third Street entertainment district all the way to Ridge Street.
You can hear the full interview here: