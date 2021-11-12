The building at 601-613 East Broadway that currently houses the AltonWorks offices, LuciAnna’s Bakery, and Strangelovely pop-up store has a new name. Owned by AltonWorks, the building is now known as Lucas Row, named after Lucas Pfeiffenberger.
Pfeiffenberger was an architect, former mayor, and chief of the volunteer fire department. Jayne Simmons, president of AltonWorks, said they wanted to honor his Alton legacy.
The building will eventually feature several second-floor residential living studio apartments and six ground-floor garden studio apartments, which will be available for lease in early 2023.
The Strangelovely pop-up store will be open noon to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday until Christmas Eve. The owner says she chose this location because of the energy downtown.