The city of Alton is partnering with Republic Services for a bulk/large item drop-off day on Saturday. It's an event that allows residents to dispose of most large items at no charge. This event has been held at the landfill on Alby Street for a number of years, but the location was moved downtown last year.
Alton PACUP Director Tom DeGrand tells The Big Z the event will be held at the former Great Central Lumber Company property.
Items NOT accepted include appliances, concrete, shingles, construction debris, loose trash or trash in bags, as well as cardboard boxes, tires, and other household hazardous materials. The event will be from 8 am until noon. This is for Alton residents only, so you'll need to show a valid driver's license or other form of photo identification showing your address.