The Alton City Council Committee of the Whole has approved a resolution that will move the Brown Street repave closer to a start. Brown Street from Main Street to Worden will be improved through a mill and repave project, and the committee approved a resolution that concurs with the Illinois Department of Transportation’s award of the construction contract to the low bidder.
The low bidder and the amount was not shared with those listening in on the remote meeting. It’s a little more than a half mile stretch of Brown Street that ends right before it turns into Milton Road. Public Works Director Mike Parsons tells The Big Z the plan is to work on this project over the summer.
He says with ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) Funds available, there is a possibility of fixing even more roads than originally planned. The full council will meet remotely again Wednesday at 6:30pm to discuss this and other items.