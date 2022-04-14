The Brown Street in Alton has begun. Brown Street from Main Street to Worden will be improved through a mill and repave project, which is a little more than a half mile stretch of Brown Street that ends right before it turns into Milton Road.
Public Works Director Mike Parsons tells The Big Z what happens next.
He says there will eventually be similar work performed as the street turns into Milton Road, all the way down to Hillcrest, but that’s probably 2 -3 years away. In city council news, the amendment to the nuisance ordinance received final approval. Added to the list of nuisances will be aggravated battery; possession, manufacture, or delivery of methamphetamine; and violation of the litter control act. The goal of the new wording is to “maintain general peace and order as well as protect citizens from the fear, harassment, and intimidation accompanying disorderly conduct.”