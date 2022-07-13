Although the Alton Woman’s Home has been closed for decades, its spirit lives on with the Alton Woman’s Home Association. The group will be marking its 125th anniversary today (July 13) and celebrating at its September board meeting.
The Alton Woman’s Home was established to provide a place for women to live into their golden years, but its numbers began to dwindle with the advent of social programs such as Medicare, pensions, and social security. The money that was left over when it closed in the late 60’s was invested, and now Association President Stephanie Elliott tells The Big Z they use the dividends to prop up other local organizations.
Organizations that have received grants from the Alton Woman’s Home Association include Senior Services Plus, the YWCA, CHASI, and many others.