An Alton woman is jailed after allegedly stealing a purse, being hit by a car, arrested, and trying to escape from a local hospital. The incident happened Wednesday morning just after 9:30 in the 1800 block of E. Broadway when 48-year-old Brandi Vaughn is accused of stealing a woman’s purse from the backseat of the victim’s vehicle.
Police say as she attempted to flee with the purse, she was struck by the victim’s vehicle, but continued to flee on foot. She was subsequently located by officers while hiding in a closet inside a nearby apartment. Vaughn was taken into custody and transported to the Alton Police Department. Vaughn was in possession of the victim’s property at the time of her arrest.
Vaughn later complained of pain from being struck by the vehicle as she attempted to flee and was transported to a local hospital for treatment. After being treated and discharged from the hospital, police says she unsuccessfully attempted to escape from custody and was returned to the Alton Police Department Jail. Vaughn is charged with Theft from a Person and Escape. Bond was set at $50,000.