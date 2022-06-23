The Alton City Council recently hired Frank Miles Consulting to provide strategic planning as it relates to the spending of ARPA funds. His job includes budgeting, determining what community programs need to be established or improved, and creating a spending plan and overall economic strategic plan for the city. He addressed the council this week.
The goal is to create a list of projects eligible under ARPA guidelines and bring them to the council, ranked as either Tier 1 or Tier 2. Tier 1 would be projects addressing an immediate need or impact, with Tier 2 being projects that are still highly important but not as urgent. Alton Mayor David Goins was asked if the public would have a chance to offer its input through town hall meetings.
The city has $20 million in American Rescue Plan Act, or ARPA funds to spend. They have until December 31, 2024 to allocate the funds and complete the projects by December 31, 2026. In December, the City Council approved a resolution stating that no ARPA funds be expended or encumbered for any purpose without prior city council approval.