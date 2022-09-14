Citing what she calls a “significant lack of communication,” the Alton City Treasurer wants the mayor’s office to take over licensing of video gaming. That, according to an email obtained by The Big Z she sent to the city’s mayor, council members, and legal council last week, in which she states that she has only recently become aware of many issues during recent council meetings.
Wanting to make it a better process for business owners, Cameo Holland says in the email she does not feel her office, which licenses establishments seeking video gaming licenses, and the mayor’s office, which approves liquor licenses – a prerequisite for a business having a gaming license – are on the same page. She is asking the mayor’s office to take over the licensing to create a single stop and “prevent further confusion from two offices that do not effectively communicate.”