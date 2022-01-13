The Alton City Council is fast-tracking a project that is supposed to fix some erosion and sewer issues along Rock Spring Drive. The road that runs between College Avenue and Brown Street was the recent recipient of a Safe Routes to School grant, and this project is being made possible thanks to the state’s Rebuild Illinois fund.
Alton Public Works Director Mike Parsons tells The Big Z work will begin soon.
He says as it is now, people have to walk in the street to avoid the mud and other hazards on the sidewalk.