Madison County traditionally awards Park and Recreation PEP grants each spring. These grants can be used for a number of projects, including playground equipment, land acquisition, or facility improvements, The City of Alton is submitting its application after a suspension of the rules at its City Council meeting Wednesday.
Park & Recreation Director Mike Haynes tells The Big Z the suspension of the rules was necessary as the deadline to file is February 21, and the next council meeting is February 22.
The money, about $140,000 according to Haynes, would go toward repayment of PEP loans from previous years, portable scoreboards, upgrades to the gate and fencing at Gordon Moore Park, and Milton Park playground surfacing.