Parrot Pointe Marine has operated the Alton Marina for 15 years, but its contract expires at the end of March. The Alton City Council is looking toward the future and has authorized the mayor and appropriate city officials to initiate negotiations with Honke Properties for the purpose of finalizing a management contract.
Greg Caffey, Director of Development and Planning for the city tells The Big Z Honke Properties has managed real estate in the city for over 20 years.
In other council action, a resolution was passed authorizing the use of ARPA funds for five projects: The Riverview Drive emergency repair and replacement project; replacing the HVAC systems at City Hall, the two fire stations, and the public safety facilities; purchasing a new mid-mount aerial ladder truck; purchase of 2 new EMS ambulances; and purchase of new IT servers.