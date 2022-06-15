The Alton City Council will seek proposals for what is being called a “Guaranteed Energy Savings Project.” This is a move that the resolution sponsor says is aimed at making the Police and Fire departments, Public Works, and City Hall buildings more energy efficient.
Alderman Nate Keener tells The Big Z the HVAC systems in those locations are outdated.
As for a funding source, Keener says ARPA funds are a possibility. What was approved at the recent meeting was simply a Request for Proposals, so no money has been spent on this yet.