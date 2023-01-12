The Alton City Council has given tentative approval to an agreement with Trane for installation of HVAC systems at various city facilities. The upgrades to the city HVAC systems will be paid for in large part with ARPA funding, and some incentives are available from other entities as well. The process to get to this point actually started before the pandemic hit a few years ago
The city had actually been looking at upgrades as far back as 2019, according to Trane’s Jennifer Geen. She says they have performed an audit of the city’s HVAC systems.
The HVAC upgrades will be done at the city’s two fire houses, public works building, and city hall. Aldermen will have its first official vote on the agreement at the January 23rd Committee of the Whole meeting.