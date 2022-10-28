Similar to the deals announced recently for residents in Bethalto and Godfrey, Alton will be considering a deal for electric aggregation with Constellation NewEnergy to begin at the start of 2023. Homefield Energy had been the energy supplier locked in since the start of the aggregation option’s inception, but they chose to not participate in the competitive bidding process for the next period beginning at the start of 2023.
The current rate is just under 4.3 cents per kilowatt, while the new rate will be just over 12.1 cents per kilowatt and will be locked in for 22 months. Steve Bryant is with Good Energy LP, the broker of these contracts. He told the Alton City Council this week the reasons for the big jump in the rate is due to many factors, including the geopolitical issues in Ukraine and the Clean Air Act.
He says the United States is now exporting natural gas to 40 European nations, leading to a dwindling stockpile of natural gas here at home. The Alton City Council will vote on the new deal at its next meeting in two weeks.