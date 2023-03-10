Following a public hearing last week, the Alton Historical Commission will recommend adding all but one of the 30 brick streets that are not on the protected list to that list. There are currently over 50 streets on the protected list. Commission chairman Doug Bader says Alton has one very unique brick street.
The recommendation does not include Adams Court, which is brick on the north side of the street, but pavement on the south side. The proposal is to use Adams Court to scavenge bricks if one of the protected streets need repairs. The full city council could consider the issue at its next meeting on March 22.