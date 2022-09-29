The City of Alton discussions with Ameresco to build a large solar array at the site of the former landfill on Alby Street has taken another step forward. First announced in March of 2021, the project has been on hold, but the Alton City Council Wednesday approved a special use permit and changed the zoning to allow such a system to be built at the site.
It is estimated the solar farm could take up more than 40 acres at the corner of Alby and Industrial Drive. Greg Caffey, Alton’s Director of Planning and Development tells The Big Z where the project stands now.
The city owns the land, but according to the agreement reached in the closing months of the Walker administration, Ameresco will design, develop, finance, construct, and operate the facility without direct funding from the city.