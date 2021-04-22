Jacob Schaper, son of Tyler and Christy Schaper of Alton, took the proctored National Latin Exam in March, along with more than 88,000 students from all 50 states and the District of Columbia, as well as 20 nations, including Australia, United Kingdom, Scotland, China, France, Canada, Belgium, Belize, Russia, Spain, Switzerland, the Philippines, Italy and New Zealand.
Schaper is a homeschooled high school student with a passion for studying language.
“I enjoy the study of Latin because the word study, derivatives, and sayings help me to connect the past to the present in the study of history and literature," he said. "I feel that now more than ever, we need to look to history as a guidepost for our future and the study of Latin helps me to think critically and learn deeply.”
He will be honored in May with the Silver Maxima Cum Laude Medal honor for his achievements on this year’s National Latin Exam.