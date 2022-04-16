Construction is yet to begin on a couple of projects planned for the Homer Adams Parkway area, but at least one is still in the works. Alton Mayor David Goins revealed three new businesses making plans to locate near the train station in a Zoom meeting with other mayors last summer. One is a Starbucks that is planned for where the Shop ‘n Save gas station once operated.
Goins tells The Big Z those plans have been delayed.
A planned Freddy’s restaurant is currently in limbo, but construction is underway on a new Holiday Inn is currently being built on the former golf course property. Pitched as an economic driver when it was first opened in late summer of 2017, these projects have been in the works for some time.