Alton’s splash pad opened in July of last year and will open for the season this Friday. Built in Riverfront Park in the shadow of the Amphitheater, it was a big hit for the short time it was open in 2021.
Michael Haynes, Alton’s director of parks and recreation tells The Big Z he expects the splash pad will see a lot of use.
The splash pad is open 10am-5pm through Labor Day. For more information, call 618-463-3580. Haynes says other summer activities are doing well too, such as youth and adult baseball and softball leagues, and a tennis program that will take place near the end of June.