Michael Haynes, Alton’s director of parks and recreation, and children cut the ribbon on the city’s new splash pad.

Alton’s splash pad opened in July of last year and will open for the season this Friday. Built in Riverfront Park in the shadow of the Amphitheater, it was a big hit for the short time it was open in 2021.

Michael Haynes, Alton’s director of parks and recreation tells The Big Z he expects the splash pad will see a lot of use.

The splash pad is open 10am-5pm through Labor Day. For more information, call 618-463-3580. Haynes says other summer activities are doing well too, such as youth and adult baseball and softball leagues, and a tennis program that will take place near the end of June.