The City of Alton partnership with Ameresco to build a large solar array at the site of the former landfill on Alby Street appears to be moving forward. First announced in March of 2021, the project has been on hold, but new developments with funding sources at the state level may have jump-started interest in getting things moving again.
The city owns the land, but according to the agreement reached in the closing months of the Walker administration, Ameresco will design, develop, finance, construct, and operate the facility without direct funding from the city. Seventh Ward Alderman Nate Keener talks about some of the financial considerations.
It is estimated the solar farm could take up more than 40 acres at the corner of Alby and Industrial Drive. Keener believes a 4-to-5-megawatt system is being considered. A public hearing on the plans will be held at Alton City Hall on July 12 at 1:15pm.