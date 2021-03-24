The city of Alton has signed an agreement with Ameresco, a leading cleantech integrator specializing in energy efficiency and renewable energy, to build a large solar array on city-owned land. Ameresco will design, develop, finance, construct and operate the solar facility without direct funding from the city.
The benefits of building a large solar array go beyond producing low-cost clean energy for the city and region. This multimillion-dollar project will directly benefit the community economically. Ameresco aims to use local labor to build and operate the array. In addition, the city of Alton will get fees for leasing the land and the array will produce additional tax revenue.
The solar facility will be located on the old Alton landfill at the northwest corner of Alby Street and Industrial Drive. This area would be very difficult to use for any other purpose because it is an old landfill and there are significant restrictions on its use. However, it has large flat areas with excellent sun exposure and there is considerable electrical infrastructure nearby.
It is estimated that a solar farm on the old landfill could possibly occupy more than 40 acres. At that size, it would generate an estimated average of more than 20 million watt-hours of clean, quiet, electrical energy per day and deliver that into the local power grid.
A schedule for construction and the ultimate size of the solar array are yet to be determined. However, renewable energy incentives that are being considered in the Illinois General Assembly could encourage the array to be built soon.
Ameresco was selected to partner with the city of Alton as a result of a rigorous selection process on proposals submitted in response to a formal request for proposals issued in January 2020.