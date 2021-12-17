The sewer separation project in parts of Alton that has seen big projects in three different areas of the city continues. Work has been steadily progressing in the Turner Tract, Shields Valley, and Piasa Valley areas of the city since early spring as Illinois American Water continues its multi-million-dollar project.
Around town, Lincoln Street is closed near McKinley Street, as are some adjacent alleys. Chamberlain Street remains closed north of Walker Street to Greenwood Street. Illinois American Water spokesperson Karen Cotton reminds this is a complex project.
Currently, Alby Street is closed from 7th Street to 5th Street, which would appear to have the biggest impact on traffic in the Piasa Valley part of the work. Also included are closures of 7th Street south toward 6th Street. 5th Street is closed east of Easton Street to George Street. The south half of Public Square is closed to traffic, with the north half temporarily being two-way traffic.