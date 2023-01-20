The sewer separation project in parts of Alton that has seen big projects in three different areas of the city continues. The biggest impacts are mostly on Belle Street and surrounding areas as Illinois American Water continues its multi-million-dollar project.
Currently, 9th Street remains closed to thru traffic from Alton Street east to George Street. Pavement restoration is ongoing and should be completed in the coming weeks. 7th Street east of Belle Street is partially restored, with some restoration work to continue in the coming weeks. Illinois American Water Company spokesperson Karen Cotton tells The Big Z the work in the area between 8th Street and 9th Street on Belle Street will be wrapping up in the next two to three weeks.
The next stretch of the work area will progress north to the intersection of 9th Street and Belle Street. New sanitary sewer, storm sewer and water mains will be installed in this intersection. The intersection will be closed, along with Belle Street south of 10th Street, and Belle Street between Atkinson and Piasa Streets. Local business traffic will be maintained throughout the construction in this area.